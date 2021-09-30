Anyone for mealworm burgers? Dutch firms showcase food innovations

Published: 3:35 PM September 30, 2021

Wouter Simons, CEO of Dutch mealworm firm EntoBreed, at the Local Flavours 2021 event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dutch innovations including mealworm meat substitutes and vegan milk powder were showcased to Norfolk food firms in a bid to expand co-operation across the North Sea.

A business delegation from the Netherlands was welcomed to the Local Flavours trade show at the Norfolk Showground.

Among them was Philip de Jong, the Dutch agricultural attaché, who said it was a perfect opportunity to extend the long history of commercial co-operation between East Anglia and its "North Sea neighbours".

Dutch agricultural attaché Philip De Jong speaking at the Local Flavours event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We are trying to maintain these links, and we need to keep on building these relationships," he said.

He added that while Brexit had created trade challenges, it would not stop collaborations.

"You hear a lot about the effects on trade, of course," he said. "But if you look at the challenges we face, both in the Netherlands and the UK - and in particular in East Anglia which is a lookalike for the Netherlands - that we can still benefit from working together, between research institutes and between companies.

"We are still neighbours and we can cross the North Sea and exchange views and ideas and continue to do business. That has not stopped.

"I know this region (East Anglia) receives a lot of attention from our side and it is an important area for agriculture and food. I hope today will be the next step in the long existing link between the Netherlands and this region."

Among the Dutch entrepreneurs looking for new Norfolk customers was an organic craft distillery called BioSpirits, plant-based mayonnaise manufacturer Mayoneur, and Natulatte, which has created a plant-based oat milk powder for coffee vending machines.

The Dutch delegation also included Entobreed, a start-up firm growing mealworms for the food industry.

It uses food waste products as the feed for its mealworms, used as a carbon-neutral protein alternative to meat or soya.

Mealworm food products from Dutch firm EntoBreed were exhibited at the Local Flavours 2021 at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden

The firm was looking for customers for its processed mealworm ingredients, but it also supplies retail products including sausages and burgers.

Chief executive Wouter Simons said there had been a lot of interest from Norfolk firms at the trade show.

"There are a few farmers interested in how we breed the mealworms, but other people are asking how do I process this in my meals that I cook," he said.

"A lot of people are interested in sustainability and the net zero footprint. It is quite an interesting proposition to work with."

Norfolk food firms met potential buyers at the Local Flavours 2021 event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden



