Dutch ambassador will speak to Norfolk farmers at online meeting

Published: 6:41 AM May 14, 2021

Karel van Oosterom, the Dutch ambassador to the UK, will speak to Norfolk farmers at an online meeting hosted by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) - Credit: Joel van Houdt

Cross-border solutions to farming's climate challenges will be among the topics discussed when the Dutch ambassador speaks to Norfolk farmers next week.

Karel van Oosterom, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UK, is the guest at the latest in a series of online "virtual speaker" events organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

He will discuss Dutch ambitions for sustainable agriculture and land use, explore the traditional ties between Norfolk and the Netherlands, and how they can address their shared challenges.

He will be joined by Tim Heddema, agricultural counsellor at the Dutch Embassy in the UK, who earlier this year spoke to younger members of the RNAA at a virtual meeting hosted by its Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) business network.

The Zoom meeting, named "Climate, agriculture and the Netherlands: the way forward for North Sea neighbours", will start at 12.30pm on Wednesday May 19. For more details, see the online registration page.