Brewery take to the road to raise funds to renovate historic Norfolk site

A family-run Norfolk brewery has started a road trip across the country to promote its £1m crowdfunding ambition that will enable it to renovate its historic premises.

Duration Brewing, which is based in a 16th Century stone barn at West Acre near Kings Lynn, is looking to raise money through its Crowdcube campaign to transform a section of its brewery.

They will turn the area into a modern tap room that will include a floor to ceiling window to provide customers with stunning views across the Norfolk countryside.

Duration Brewing is based in a 16th Century stone barn at West Acre near Kings Lynn - Credit: Duration Brewing

Its country tour was launched at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap on May 10 and will head to locations across England including Ipswich, Bedford, Peterborough, Cambridge, London, Bristol, Sheffield and Manchester.

The minimum amount needed is £500,000 to build the taproom, expand the water treatment plant and continue annual cellar expansion, in steel and wood to increase the brewery’s annual capacity up to 5,000kHL by 2025 - equal to 880,000 pints.

Reaching the ultimate goal of £1m would allow the brewery to add a laboratory, a fourth brewing vessel, upgrade its canning line and enhance its sustainability drive – with rain water recapture and a fruit orchard.

The brewery works with local Norfolk farmers - Credit: Duration Brewing

Miranda Hudson and Derek Bates, co-owners of Duration Brewing, selected the historic ruins of West Acre priory at Abbey Farm for their brewery.

They believed it ideal to fulfil their ambition of creating a destination farmhouse brewery that shows drinkers the vital relationship between brewing and agriculture.

Ms Hudson said: “When we started Duration, we wanted to build something truly unique and enchanting. That meant a world-class brewery with a true connection to its landscape. A place to come and enjoy a farm-to-glass beer as part of your own Norfolk adventure.

"The Crowdcube campaign is the final piece of that dream, inviting in a community of people who believe in our project to join us For The Duration.”

Mr Bates added: “We went large with the brewhouse at the start, investing early to save on expansion costs further down the line. Now we can focus on expanding our cellar to meet growing demand, as well as focusing on our environmental impact and efficiencies.

“We’re also making sure we give back and much as we take from our beautiful Norfolk landscape – recapturing rain water, ensuring we’re energy and water efficient, and building an orchard to enrich the flora and wildlife around us while providing local ingredients for our beer.”

Duration is offering up 15.21pc equity and seeking investors of all sizes with shares costing close to £50.