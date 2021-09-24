Tireless agri-tech advocate wins top farming award

Published: 6:00 AM September 24, 2021

Dr Belinda Clarke is the winner of the 2021 Timothy Colman Prize, awarded by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: Agri-TechE

A "tireless" advocate of new technologies and science in farming has won this year's top prize from the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

Dr Belinda Clarke, director of Agri-TechE (formerly Agri-Tech East), has been named the winner of the 2021Timothy Colman Prize for her "outstanding leadership in the agri-tech sector".

The award was founded by the late Sir Timothy Colman, a former chairman of the RNAA, as a way of recognising exceptional contributions to the development and promotion of food, farming and the countryside.

Dr Clarke leads an independent business cluster which brings farmers and growers together with scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs to create "a global innovation hub in agri-tech".

Announcing the prize at the RNAA’s annual general meeting, chairman Robert Alston said: "The award of the Timothy Colman Prize to Dr Clarke is recognition of her tireless energy and commitment to harness the collective power of the agri-tech sector.

"Her support to this sector, and more widely, to highlight opportunities and to overcome challenges, has been exceptional."

Dr Clarke is also a non-executive director of Agrimetrics, one of the UK’s pioneering agri-tech centres, and a trustee of the RNAA.

During her seven years as director at Agri-TechE, the RNAA said Dr Clarke had been the "driving force" behind its "rapid and successful development into a world-leading network of innovative professionals who share a vision of increasing the productivity, profitability and sustainability of agriculture."

The impact of her work within the cluster has included fostering collaborations between members, opening access to funding and grants, establishing trials of new technology with farmers, and raising the profile of the businesses involved.

Agri-TechE also hosts the annual Agri-Tech Week, which runs events and conferences across East Anglia every November, and the Innovation Hub which showcases emerging technologies and scientific breakthroughs at the Royal Norfolk Show, which is run by the RNAA.

The success of Agri-TechE has been recognised with awards including the UK’s SME National Networking Group of the Year 2019, European Business Awards One to Watch 2017 and the Knowledge Catalyst category at the EDP Business Awards in 2016.