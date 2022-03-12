Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town this autumn

A new McDonald's and Starbucks could be opening in autumn this year. - Credit: Archant

Building work on a new McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of a Norfolk town has resumed, with plans to open the site this autumn.

The restaurants on Bexwell Road in Downham Market could be opened later this year, a McDonald's spoksperson has said.

The plans, submitted by Starbucks and McDonald's Restaurant Ltd, were approved by West Norfolk Council in June 2020, despite objections from Downham Market Town Council and some residents.

It includes associated drive-thrus and will also include an outdoor eating area, play space, cycle parking and around 90 parking spaces for both customers and staff.

Building work on the site began last year but came to a halt for a number of months.

The proposed opening at the time was given as 'the first half of 2022', but the opening is now expected to be this autumn. An exact date had not yet been confirmed.

Bexwell Road, where the McDonald's is being built. Picture shows the site before work began. - Credit: Archant

Work resumed on site in February and part of Bexwell Road had been closed for around a week.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "We are really excited to have started building work on our new restaurant in Downham Market and look forward to opening in the autumn."