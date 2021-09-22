Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022

Published: 11:27 AM September 22, 2021

File photograh of a McDonald's. A new McDonald's and Starbucks could be opening in Downham Market in 2022. - Credit: Archant

Building work for a new McDonald's and Starbucks is hoped to begin before the end of the year, with plans to open the site in 2022.

The new restaurants on the outskirts of Downham Market could be opened in the first half of next year, a McDonald's spokesperson has said.

The plans, submitted by Starbucks and McDonald's Restaurant Ltd, were approved by West Norfolk Council in June 2020, despite objections from Downham Market Town Council and some residents.

It includes associated drive-through areas and will also include an outdoor eating area, play space, cycle parking and around 90 parking spaces for both customers and staff. The scheme will create 80 jobs.

Work began on site earlier this year but came to a halt.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be progressing with our plans and hope to start building works before the end of 2021, with a proposed opening in the first half of 2022.”