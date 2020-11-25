Club to reopen with new facilities for the first time since March

Published: 3:09 PM November 25, 2020

Downham Market Club has announced it will be reopening at 12pm on Thursday, December 3 under social distancing guidelines. - Credit: Downham Market Club

A Norfolk club is hoping to thrive when it reopens next month with new facilities.

Downham Market Club has announced it will be reopening at 12pm on Thursday, December 3 under social distancing guidelines following the latest government update.

The Paradise Road venue, which closed in March, originally planned to open its doors on November 5 but had this pushed back by the second lockdown.

But now with restrictions being eased at the start of next month, the social club hopes to entertain once again, with plans for local duo PRIDE to return to the venue at 7.45pm on Saturday, December 5.

Cassie Whisler, club steward, said members have been working "non-stop" over the past year with new owners GSMT to improve the current facilities and install new equipment.

She said: "Even before we went into lockdown, we had already started work on our new indoor play centre which we hope will open early next year.

"We have created a new kitchen and will be serving a full menu available straightaway on the day we reopen.

"Our last day of trading before lockdown was Friday, March 20, which seems like a lifetime ago, but we are hopeful that even with the current restrictions in place due to the virus, that we will have a very successful and thriving club.

"We have always offered a wide variety of entertainment for the whole local community and sincerely hope to continue that in the future.

"We do feel that the current situation will restrict us in many ways but we will be fully compliant with all government rules and regulations and do our utmost to make the club a success and keep our customers safe. "

The club has said due to this year's closure, all paying members renewing for 2021 will receive a voucher to the value of six months membership based on their 2020 fees.

The club is open to all, with a charge of £1 entry to non-members and £2 when entertainment is provided.

Opening times are 12pm to 11pm on Thursday and Friday and 9am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.















