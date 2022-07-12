Land for 72-bedroom care home sold to property developer

A 72-bedroom care home is one step closer to being built after land for the site was sold to a retirement property developer.

Aspire LPP purchased the 1.2 acre plot in Downham Market for an undisclosed sum after identifying the west Norfolk town as an area with "significant undersupply of market standard care beds".

Despite receiving objections from members of Downham Market Town Council last year, the proposed development was granted planning permission from local councillors.

Along with the care home, the site will include landscaped gardens and parking spaces.

Jordan Rundle, director of healthcare development at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said that Downham Market has a shortfall of 188 care beds, which is forecast to increase to 290 by 2031.

He added that the plans from Aspire LLP will "provide future-proof accommodation for the growing need in the town and surrounding area".

Michael Lucas, managing director at Aspire LLP, said: “Aspire is delighted to have delivered this best-in-class care home development site in Downham Market."

He added: "We are proud to play a significant role in providing this new care home to the Downham community.

"Aspire has again demonstrated its ability to work at local level with the community and key local stakeholders to achieve unanimous support at planning committee, within a six-month timeframe.”

Last year concerns were raised about aspects of the design of the proposed property, with the windows and balconies being highlighted as "overlooking a neighbouring property and a built footprint oppressively close to the boundary line".

West Norfolk councillors were, however, recommended to approve the scheme.

They were advised: "In the overall planning balance, officers consider that the overriding need for the proposed facility in this area, and the economic benefits it brings should be given significant weight in the decision-making process."