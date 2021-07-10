News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pizza and burger restaurants set to open at town's riverside

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:00 AM July 10, 2021   
Owner Chris Sharman, right, and Breckland councillor for contracts, Paul Hewett, at the new restaura

Owner Chris Sharman, right, and Breckland councillor for contracts, Paul Hewett, at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Authentic Italian-style pizzas and gourmet burgers are set to be served at two new restaurants which will be opening their doors from July 12. 

The restaurants, DOUGH&co and Burger Amour, are set to officially open on Monday, July 12 in Thetford. 

The new pizza and burger joints, which will be employing up to 45 staff, will operate alongside each other as part of the riverside leisure complex, owned and managed by Breckland Council. 

The site is also home to a cinema and leading hotel chain. 

The new restaurants are owned by Chris Sharman, who gained experience working as a chef in Michelin Star restaurants, and later worked for celebrity chef Marco Pierre White at a restaurant and hotel in Suffolk.  

Owner Chris Sharman at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. Pict

Owner Chris Sharman at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Sharman first started his pizza business from a converted horse box in 2015, but has since opened seven restaurants, including Colchester and Bury St Edmunds. 

Chris Sharman, chief executive of DOUGH&co, said: “Our ethos is to do it well but keep it simple and I can’t wait to share that with people in Thetford.

"We source our pizza ingredients direct from Italy and our burgers are all grilled to order, so we can offer an authentic taste in a really relaxed atmosphere. 

The new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"DOUGH&co was born out of the concept that even fast-food style food can be made healthily and with the love and passion of fine dining food. 

“We have taken a little while longer to open this restaurant and this has made us even more excited to open and provide the people in Thetford with the best quality food and service we can.  

“Being alongside the beautiful river, in a central location is a dream come true for any new restaurant. I can’t wait to welcome the first customers through the door on Monday.” 

Owner Chris Sharman, and assistant manager, Lavinia Lampon, at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Th

Owner Chris Sharman, and assistant manager, Lavinia Lampon, at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Paul Hewett, executive member for property and projects at Breckland Council, added: “I am delighted to see the outstanding preparation work that has gone in by Chris and his team to establish two brand new restaurants.   

“As lockdown restrictions ease, it’s the ideal time for residents and visitors to Breckland to visit the stunning riverside in Thetford, meet up with friends or celebrate with loved ones, whilst enjoying a fantastic meal out.” 

Owner Chris Sharman, and assistant manager, Lavinia Lampon, at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Th

Owner Chris Sharman, and assistant manager, Lavinia Lampon, at the new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new restaurant, Dough & Co, at Thetford's Riverside Leisure Complex. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


