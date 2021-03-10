Door-to-door selling can start again, despite lockdown
Companies have started door-to-door selling again after the government announced its roadmap out of lockdown.
In January, some readers complained about double glazing firm, First Home Improvements, carrying our door to door selling in Norwich during lockdown. The company said it stopped the day its trade body, the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF), told members to.
But the GGF said last week that after discussions with Trading Standards, companies were legally allowed to start canvassing again.
Trading Standards said that although government guidance says doorstep sales should not be taking place, there was no law to stop it happening.
A spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Office of Product Safety and Standards (part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) have confirmed to us that by law, doorstep canvassing can continue where Covid-secure measures are in place.”
However, they said they would still advise companies to not do it.
A spokesman for First Home Improvements said: “First Home, along with other national companies, have all re-started canvassing operations on the back of this (the GGF) communication.”
The GGF said it advised all its member to canvas in a “cautious” way and to avoid areas where surge testing was taking place.
Salespeople have to stay outside homes and wear face coverings.
It also means that canvassing can take place ahead of May’s local elections.