Domino's drive thrus could be coming to Norfolk with 200 new stores to open

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:31 AM March 9, 2021    Updated: 10:46 AM March 9, 2021
Domino's in Norwich's Colman Road

Domino's in Norwich's Colman Road - Credit: GoogleMaps

Drive thru Domino's sites could be coming to Norfolk after the chief executive of the pizza chain confirmed it was looking at 450 sites to roll out the service. 

As well as launching the drive thru option the business has also announced it is looking to open 200 stores in the "medium term". 

The news comes after years of friction between franchisees and the company, with chief executive Dominic Paul saying this strategy was an "attempt to reset". 

On drive thrus, he said: “We’re doing it in stores that have a car park or are very near a car park. You order on the app. You drive to the store and then someone will deliver the pizza to your car.”

This could include sites such as Norwich's Colman Road, Wymondham, and Dereham - all of which have parking availability nearby.

The 200 store expansion will be with old and new franchisees and Mr Paul hopes it will help Domino’s hit sales of £1.6 billion to £1.9 billion over the medium term.

The comments come as the company said it has seen a strong start to the current trading year, particularly over the new year period as celebrations were cancelled and households were forced to stay in.

The company said this period saw Domino’s record its highest ever sales week.

Overall, sales jumped 11.4% to £1.35 billion in the 12 months to December 27, with pre-tax profits jumping to £56.4 million compared with £18.6 million a year earlier.

