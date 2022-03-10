News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New kitchen planned for the Dog House

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:50 PM March 10, 2022
Punch Pubs & Co who have taken over the Dog House pub in Norwich, Photo by Mark Bullimore

Dog House pub extension approved by City Hall - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The Dog House pub in Norwich is set to get a major kitchen revamp after an expansion was given the nod.

A single-storey extension to the historic pub opposite St Andrew's Hall in St George's Street was approved by Norwich City Council on Thursday.

The extension will add a new kitchen, outdoor seating area and external lighting.

City Hall's planning committee approved the extension but said archaeological mitigation works must be carried out.

The pub dates to the early 1600s and earlier remains from the Anglo-Saxon period are believed to be on the site, which must be protected.

A TV was originally planned to be installed outside the building but was withdrawn after neighbours raised concerns about noise.

A time limit for using the courtyard was also set at 11pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  2. 2 Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland
  3. 3 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  1. 4 Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation
  2. 5 Misery at the pumps as fuel prices nudge £2 a litre
  3. 6 Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double
  4. 7 Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction
  5. 8 Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl
  6. 9 Man who 'ripped heads off pigeons' escapes being sent to prison
  7. 10 Academy trusts with 18 schools agree to merge

Labour's Mike Sands supported the application. He said archaeological remains are likely to be small and "not a Saxon palace".

It was unanimously approved.

Norwich City Council
Planning and Development
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Andy Carter metal detecting

'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon