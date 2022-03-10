New kitchen planned for the Dog House

The Dog House pub in Norwich is set to get a major kitchen revamp after an expansion was given the nod.

A single-storey extension to the historic pub opposite St Andrew's Hall in St George's Street was approved by Norwich City Council on Thursday.

The extension will add a new kitchen, outdoor seating area and external lighting.

City Hall's planning committee approved the extension but said archaeological mitigation works must be carried out.

The pub dates to the early 1600s and earlier remains from the Anglo-Saxon period are believed to be on the site, which must be protected.

A TV was originally planned to be installed outside the building but was withdrawn after neighbours raised concerns about noise.

A time limit for using the courtyard was also set at 11pm.

Labour's Mike Sands supported the application. He said archaeological remains are likely to be small and "not a Saxon palace".

It was unanimously approved.