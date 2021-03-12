Pet boom in lockdown sees food manufacturers racing to keep up

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

Pet food manufacturers are struggling to meet demand after more people bought animals as companions while they were stuck at home in lockdown.

Firms across Norfolk say they have seen a "massive" increase in sales - to the point where they are running out of stock and supplies.

Snetterton-based Natures Menu said it had seen customers bulk-buying product in the onset of the lockdown.

Managing director James Langan said: “In March 2020, we did see a considerable uplift in consumers bulk-buying pet food. However, there has also been a consistent level of demand since then, with Natures Menu reporting double digit growth in 2020.

"In particular, the direct to consumer side of our business has more than doubled year on year, due to consumers preferring to shop online.

“The demand can be attributed to a number of factors. Clearly there are a large number of new pet owners, however we’ve also seen a rise in those switching to Natures Menu products because they’ve realised the importance of feeding their pets higher quality, healthier and more natural pet food.

"Individual consumers aren’t necessarily spending more on their pet, but with a reported 2.1million more pet owners in the UK , there are now more people who are making a conscious choice on what high quality food they should feed their pet."

Ashley Roden is the store manager of the Raw Dog Food company, who said demand has increased "massively" in a year.

The boss of the Taverham-based business said: "There's a couple of factors as to why I think. The first has been that more people have been getting pets during lockdown.

"The second is that people have been at home with their animals more, I think that might have got them to considering what they're giving their pets and are wanting to do something about it."

Mr Roden said that there was no one product which had been selling particularly well as customers were encouraged to buy a range of products to fulfill their pet's nutritional needs.