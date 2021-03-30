Wetherspoons' chief confirms Norfolk pub plans still going ahead

Published: 1:08 PM March 30, 2021

Plans to build a new Wetherspoons pub in Diss are set to go ahead - Credit: Wetherspoons

Plans to open a new Wetherspoons pub in Norfolk are set to go ahead - despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pub giant has confirmed its intention to open a new establishment in Diss as part of a wider project worth £145m.

Plans to build a new Wetherspoons pub in Diss are set to go ahead - Credit: Wetherspoons

A total of 18 pubs and 2,000 jobs are expected to be created across the country over the next years.

However, the firm said the investment was dependent on there being no further lockdowns forcing pubs to close.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said the chain was ready to start work "within a few months".

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of JD Wetherspoon - Credit: PA

But he added: "The investment is conditional on the UK opening back up again on a long-term basis, with no further lockdowns or the constant changing of rules."

Proposals to build a two-storey 'Spoons at King's Head Yard, Diss, were initially approved in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

It is set to feature a striking curved design with a mezzanine level and balcony offering views across the mere.