Oodles of stress over his noodles: Norfolk businessman Ross Mendham, of BareNaked Foods. - Credit: Archant

A slow boat from China - now delayed in the Suez Canal - is causing a Norfolk food boss to fret over 100,000 packets of pasta.

Ross Mendham, of BareNaked Foods. - Credit: Supplied

Ross Mendham, managing director of BareNaked Foods, based in Acle, who famously obtained £600,000 from businessman Peter Jones in TV's Dragon's Den series, is in a pickle over his noodles.

That is because a massive delivery is currently stranded in transit to the UK on the Ever Given ship - which got stuck for all the world to see in the Suez Canal back in March.

The Ever Given vessel which got stuck in the Suez Canal, carrying noodles from China to BareNaked Foods in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Although the 400 metre long vessel transporting 18,000 containers was freed, it was declared unsuitable for onward passage and has since been anchored in the canal.

Mr Mendham, who imports noodles for his dried pasta products from China, said: There is no clear indication of when or even if the goods will arrive in the UK.

"During lockdown sales have been good so shortly we will be in the position that we cannot fulfil all our orders.

"Obviously, we have increased our orders with the factory and investigated the possibility of flying the goods in but the costs are prohibitive.”

The situation developed further last month when charges started mounting for the cargo owners.

Mr Mendham said: “Not only is our delivery massively delayed but now we are expected to cover the cost.

"Fortunately, we are insured but there may be others who are not and they will be facing substantial costs.

"In the last few months companies importing goods to the UK have faced massive increases in freight costs, substantial delays because of Covid and chaos at some of the UK’s major ports so the situation with the Ever Given is yet another challenge to overcome."

Mr Mendham's packets of low calorie, low carb pasta are in most main brands of supermarkets including Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons.

But it all started with Mr Mendham and wife Kelly packing at home by hand konjac noodles, derived from an Asian-grown plant which is low in carbs, sugar and calories.