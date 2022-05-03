State-of-the-art golf clubhouse available for business meetings

Diss Golf Club has transformed the interior of its clubhouse as part of its strategy to increase revenue.

It sought to make the clubhouse more attractive and inviting to members, by installing new flooring, furniture, lighting and accessories - aiming to transform it into a relaxed and modern environment designed to improve customer experience.

The refurbishment was carried out by Diss company John Doe Carpets and Furniture Limited, and saw the club's bar, restaurant and pro-shop being completely revamped.

The clubhouse now features a state-of-the-art bar area, relaxed restaurant and chill-out area that includes a 75inch TV and incorporated sound system.

As well as being a welcoming environment for club members, the facilities are also available for hire for business meetings.