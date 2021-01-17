Gallery
IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
While the majority of high street firms in Norfolk and Waveney have been forced to close, those permitted to remain open are doing their best to maintain 'business as usual'.
Our images from Diss feature some of the essential traders still serving customers amid the third coronavirus lockdown.
Many are welcoming people into their stores - wearing face coverings, of course - while others are performing transactions at their doorways.
Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe, for example, is offering a click and collect service on Mere Street from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday.
Meanwhile, Parson Estate Agents, based on Victoria Road, is making the most of being open.
During the first lockdown introduced in March last year, the housing market largely fell dormant as buyers and renters were urged to delay moving.
But this time around, the government has not enforced the same restrictions and house viewings are permitted so long as strict rules are adhered to.
Also appearing in our gallery are D Browne and Son Butchers, The Cycle Shack and Myhill's Pet and Garden.