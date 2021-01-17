News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown

Thomas Chapman

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:30 PM January 17, 2021   
Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items.Danny Browne of

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Danny Browne of D Browne and Son Butchers. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the majority of high street firms in Norfolk and Waveney have been forced to close, those permitted to remain open are doing their best to maintain 'business as usual'.

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items.Will Lanchester

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Will Lanchester (l) and Neil Jarvis (r) outside The Cycle Shack - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Our images from Diss feature some of the essential traders still serving customers amid the third coronavirus lockdown.

Many are welcoming people into their stores - wearing face coverings, of course - while others are performing transactions at their doorways. 

Birgitte Mager, owner of Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe is running a click and collect service between 10am and 2pm

Birgitte Mager, owner of Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe is running a click and collect service between 10am and 2pm - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe, for example, is offering a click and collect service on Mere Street from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday. 

Meanwhile, Parson Estate Agents, based on Victoria Road, is making the most of being open.

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items.Kevin Parson of

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Kevin Parson of Parson Estate Agents - Credit: Sonya Duncan

During the first lockdown introduced in March last year, the housing market largely fell dormant as buyers and renters were urged to delay moving.

But this time around, the government has not enforced the same restrictions and house viewings are permitted so long as strict rules are adhered to.

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Staff outside My

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Staff outside Myhill's Pet and Garden - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Also appearing in our gallery are D Browne and Son Butchers, The Cycle Shack and Myhill's Pet and Garden. 

Some businesses in Diss are still offering click and collect services

Some businesses in Diss are still offering click and collect services - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Birgitte Mager, owner of Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe, is running a click and collect service between 10am and 2pm

Birgitte Mager, owner of Diss Publishing Bookshop and Cafe, is running a click and collect service between 10am and 2pm. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Kevin Parson of

Some of the businesses still open in Diss for click and collect or essential items. Kevin Parson of Parson Estate Agents - Credit: Sonya Duncan


