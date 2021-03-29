'Like stepping into Princess Di's closet': Fashion exec's wardrobe on sale
A treasure trove of "absolutely immaculate" vintage designer clothing owned by a former fashion executive is set to go on sale in Norfolk - complete with original adverts.
The collection was owned by fashion advertising boss Candi Hobdell who organised shoots in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s - and kept many of the items afterwards.
Now her niece Claire Camplisson has put the clothes on sale with Vegas Vintage Norfolk, which is based at the Dial House in Reepham.
Owner of the shop, Hannah Springham, said: "A friend of mine put Claire and I in touch and I just couldn't believe my eyes - it's like nothing I've seen in London let alone Norfolk.
"There must be thousands of items from shoes to suits all kept in absolute mint condition. There's all the earlier 60s stuff and then as Joan grew her collection it just feels like you step into Princess Diana's wardrobe.
"It's all the stuff Princess Di wore in the latter part of the 70s and right the way through the 80s, it's incredible. It feels like you're walking through history as you look at each piece.
"What's so special is that because she got a lot of the clothes having worked on the shoots a lot of the items have the original black and white adverts with them which is just incredible.
"The images are just wonderful - girls with beehives leaning on vintage cars - which we're so excited to share with people."
She added: "What's interesting is it's not as obvious as Gucci or those kind of brands - it was more niche designers, some of which no longer exist and were only around in the 60s or so.
"That's actually pretty great for us because it means that some of the price points start at £40 or £50 so it's really accessible
Ms Springham will be selling the collection in a trunk show-style evening in July, complete with champagne and retro music.
She said: "We just want to have a proper event where we can celebrate this lady's incredible life and collection. I want people to be able to have some fun, try the clothes on, and finally get together after such a strange time."
The Immaculate Collection will be previewed on July 4 from 11am to 4pm at The Dial House in Reepham.