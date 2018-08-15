Norwich tech firm recruits CNN commentator as adviser

Published: 4:00 PM August 15, 2018 Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020

A commentator on major TV networks like CNN, BBC and Bloomberg is offering his expertise to a Norwich educational technology company.

Developing Experts, which builds software to provide science teaching materials for schools around the world, has recruited David Scowsill as a strategic adviser.

He is chief executive of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) software builder EON Reality and already advises a number of global tech firms including Airbnb.

He regularly provides current affairs and financial commentary for news outlets in the UK and US

He has also served as president and chief executive of the World Travel and Tourism Council, and helped to double membership of the global trade organisation during his tenure.

Sarah Mintey, founder and director of Developing Experts, said in a blog post that the EDP Business Award-winning company was 'delighted' to have Mr Scowsill on board.