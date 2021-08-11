'Ending the magic' - despair over Disney departure from Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM August 11, 2021

People have spoken of their sadness after the Disney announced it was to leave Chantry Place in Norwich after almost 30 years in the city.

The store is expected to close its doors for the final time today (Wednesday, August 11) along with every other Disney store in the country, with the exception of the flagship shop on Oxford Street.

Disney first arrived in Norwich on September 23, 1992, when it opened in the Castle Mall on the same day as the mall itself, before moving to Chantry Place, then named Chapelfield.

Disney Store, Norwich Castle Mall. Sep 1993 - Credit: Archant

Following the closure, the franchise's Norwich fans have been reminiscing on Facebook, describing the store's departure as "very sad".

One fan, Lee Payne, said: "Hope they regret closing all the stores, ending the Disney magic for all the children across the country."

Emma Atkinson, said: "Very sad, Disney have made a big mistake."

The opening of Norwich Disney store in Castle Mall. - Credit: Archant

Some made last minute visits, including Gemma Katie, who said: "I went there today for the last time with my little girl.

"The staff were amazing, greeted and still served with a smile, full of Disney magic.

"I felt really sad when we left.

"I hope one day Disney will realise how much magic the stores bring to everyone and a little bit of magic and happiness is what Disney is all about."

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Despite the disappointment from many, others were remembering the good times they had in the store as a child.

Chrissi Branson said: "I was in The Mall on opening day, only had six stores, one was Argos, one Disney store, cant be sure but think another was Boots.

"Mickey Mouse was walking round and the queue to get in Disney store was mad."

Another, Courtney Muddy, also had good childhood memories of the store, saying: "Swear I have a vivid memory of going in here in my pushchair with a bag of freshly baked white chocolate Millie's cookies and getting to look at all the Disney cuddly toys."

Some 14,185 people have signed an online petition calling for the stores to remain open.