'Makes it all worthwhile' - Pub's prestigious business award
A Norfolk pub has won a prestigious business award.
The staff of Dereham’s Railway Tavern discovered they had beat the competition to first place for the 2021 Corporate Livewire London & South East Prestige Award on Monday.
“We don’t know who nominated us, but we got an email about it two months ago, and it had gone into the junk folder, so I hadn’t seen it,” said landlord Paul Sandford, who was just in time to return the paperwork once he knew the pub had been shortlisted.
In their congratulatory message, Corporate LiveWire said: “The judges were impressed by the consistency of healthy reviews and the community feel to your pub, and the fact that you go over and beyond for your customers.”
An awards ceremony will be held in London in July.
“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere near winning it,” said Mr Sandford.
“It makes it all worthwhile, all this hard work,” he added, thanking his patrons and colleagues.
“I can’t do it without customers obviously, and to the staff as well. They’ve been amazing throughout all of this.”