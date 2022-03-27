'You name it, we've moved it' - van hire firm shuts after 50 years

A hire company whose vehicles have been rented by thousands of people over the years has closed for good after more than five decades.

In what will be seen by many as the end of an era, WW Rent-a-Van - based in Dereham - shut its doors for the final time on Friday (March 26).

Dereham firm WW Rent-a-Van is closing after 50 years in business. Owner Tim Warner. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Since the early 70s, the Yaxham Road firm's vans, cars and tippers have been used for house-moving, weddings, renovation work and everything in between, while also running a successful garage for repairs and servicing.

But Tim Warner, partner and face of the family-owned business, revealed the closure was set in motion after he discovered the car park he leases was being sold by its owners, National Grid.

He said the buyers had made him an offer for his remaining land, and he made the difficult decision to call it a day.

"For us this is a real end of an era and a sad moment for us all," he said.

Dereham firm WW Rent-a-Van is closing after 50 years in business. Owner Tim Warner's father, who started the business. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"To be fair, we are still reasonably busy, and to a certain extent we are going out on a high. But the lack of a car park is a huge inconvenience and would have made it really difficult for us to trade.

"It has all come a little bit out of the blue, but sometimes things happen for a reason.

"The message I want to get across is to thank all the staff for their loyalty and long service over the years. And every single one of our customers has been appreciated because, without them, you have not got a business."

Admitting he might otherwise have carried on for decades longer, Mr Warner said his hand being forced may have come as a blessing in disguise.

Dereham man Tim Warner with the paramedic who saved his life at Run Norwich, Dale Gedge - Credit: Ian Burt

Back in 2017, the 58-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and "dropped dead" for six minutes when he was just 200 metres from the finish line at Run Norwich.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a heart abnormality that doctors had never seen in a living patient but, in typical fashion, he returned a year later to complete the 10km course with the paramedic that saved his life and his cardiology surgeon by his side.

"I suppose at the time, because I made quite a good recovery and had good therapy, I didn't really consider stopping back then," added Mr Warner.

"But now, when you have friends and family saying 'maybe this is a sign', you sort of have to listen.

Dereham man Tim Warner took part in Run Norwich with the paramedic who saved his life a year prior, Dale Gedge - Credit: Ian Burt

"If this hadn't happened I might never have stopped, so it has made the decision for me."

WW was launched as a part-time venture in 1971 by Malcolm Warner and Ray Wilkin who, at the time, worked for historic Dereham firm JJ Wright's.

They soon decided to go full-time and moved to Yaxham Road in the mid-1970s, before an 18-year-old Warner Jr joined the family business in 1986.

Around 15 employees have come and gone, but when the company called time it still had two mechanics who had been there for a combined 46 years.

Dereham firm WW Rent-a-Van is closing after 50 years in business. Owner Tim Warner. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The nature of the vehicle hire and removal industries means it's safe to say that WW and its staff have seen it all.

Mr Warner said there was one tale in particular which stood out.

"There was one guy who hired one of our vans, filled it with pig offal, and basically got arrested because he had ended up walking down the middle of the M11 dressed as Jesus," he explained.

"We got a call and we had to go and pick the van up from Saffron Walden police station.

Dereham firm WW Rent-a-Van is closing after 50 years in business. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I must admit, we have had some horrible jobs in our time. You name it, we've moved it.

"There are so many stories from over the years."

He added: "I like to think we are one of Dereham's best exports. You see us popping up all over the county and beyond.

"The nice thing as well is that we are serving a third generation of people. It's now our customers' grandchildren who are coming in to have their vehicles serviced, and the same goes for the hire."

WW partner Tim Warner pictured in 2002. He helped supply rental mini vans for Norwich City's away game in Cardiff - Credit: Archant

Despite opting to leave behind his lifelong career, Mr Warner is hesitant about using the word "retirement".

Initially he is looking forward to "recharging my batteries", but is open-minded as to what might come next.

"I've got no real plans at all, although I think I've got a little bit of life in me yet," he said.

"I am not retiring as such; I can't go from flat-out to doing nothing. I will have to see where the wind blows me."