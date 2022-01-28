News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Charity warns of 'perfect storm' pushing families into poverty

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:25 AM January 28, 2022
Community Action Norfolk chief executive, Rik Martin, has warned of a "perfect storm of factors" pushing low-income households into poverty - Credit: Archant

A charity which helps those struggling to pay their bills has warned of a challenging year ahead for the county's poorest families.

Community Action Norfolk (CAN), based in Dereham, said there was growing concern over the spiralling cost of living. 

Community Action Norfolk has urged people worried about energy bills this winter to seek help.

Energy bills are continuing to rise - Credit: PA

Inflation was driven up to 5.4pc in the 12 months up to December 2020, while energy prices are continuing to skyrocket. 

CAN chief executive Rik Martin said: "Poverty rates were increasing before the pandemic, and now there’s an unfortunate perfect storm of factors pushing low-income households into poverty.

"National insurance rates are set to increase from April and the energy price cap will increase again that same month."

Undated file photo of a person using a central heating thermostat. Britons could see their energy bi

There are concerns Norfolk's poorest families will be pushed into a "heat or eat" situation - Credit: PA

"Charities are also stretched in times of economic decline. The pressure is on for those offering financial, wellbeing and health services to vulnerable people."

To book onto an advice session with CAN on ways to save on energy bills, call 01362 698216 or visit communityactionnorfolk.org.uk

