330 million tonnes of CO2 emissions could be stored under Norfolk seabed

The seabed off the Norfolk coast could play a vital role in combatting climate change through a revolutionary project to store about 330 million tonnes of CO2 emissions there.

Energy firm Eni UK has entered a bid for a license to carry out 'carbon capture storage' (CCS) at the depleted Hewett gas field, which lies 19 miles off the coast of Bacton.

If given the green light, the scheme will prevent the equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of more than three million homes or more than six million cars per year entering the atmosphere.

CCS technology can capture up to 90pc of harmful CO2 released from burning fossil fuels in electricity generation.

Eni UK selected the location due to the area already being a major energy hub, supporting both onshore and offshore energy generation.

The firm said that due to the history of the hydrocarbon extraction off the north Norfolk coast, the depleted oil and gas fields form the ideal area for it to store carbon dioxide emissions of local industry.

It added that Bacton is strategically positioned, due to the presence of existing assets and resources related to gas transportation.

To support its application, Eni UK has created a Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative that aims to decarbonise sectors, such as automotive, energy and waste disposal in the south east.

Martin Currie, from Eni UK, said: "This initiative will be a game-changer in addressing the decarbonisation needs of south east of the UK, while supporting wider national net zero targets.

"With a project of this scale, specifically the infrastructure requirements and expertise needed to deliver CCS, we can expect Bacton Thames Net Zero to deliver significant economic benefits to the region and creation of significant new job opportunities.

"On the environmental front, this initiative will allow to avoid a significant volume of CO2 to the atmosphere, equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of over three million homes or over six million cars per year."

Another 18 companies have submitted applications for carbon storage licenses for offshore sites across the UK including off the coasts of Aberdeen, Teesside and Liverpool.

The applications have been submitted to the North Sea Transition Authority, which regulates the oil, gas and carbon storage industries.

This is the first time carbon storage applications have been allowed, as the government looks for ways to meet its net zero target.

Opponents to carbon storage technology, however, argue that it is expensive and energy intensive and actually creates a new source of air and carbon pollution.

Bids are currently being evaluated with a view to awarding licences in early 2023.

If selected, Eni could be operational from as early as 2027.





The Hewett gas field

Discovered in October 1966, the natural gas field lies 19 miles off the coast of Bacton.

It runs north-west to south-east and is about 18 miles long and 3 miles wide.

Production from the field began in July 1969.

Gas was exported from the field via two 30 inch diameter pipelines to the Bacton gas terminal.

Eni submitted plans in 2019 to decommission the Hewett field and to remove all installations.