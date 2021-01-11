News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Deliveroo expands service in Norfolk after sales boost in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:36 PM January 11, 2021   
delivery man on bike

Deliveroo is expanding into a Norfolk town. - Credit: PA

Takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo plans to expand into around 100 new towns and cities across the UK in 2021 - including in Norfolk.

The business has seen demand surge over the past year as customers stayed at home and restaurants shut their doors during the pandemic.

It has now revealed it is opening in King's Lynn, aiming to reach another four million potential customers nationwide.
The full list of locations has not yet been announced.

In 2020, Deliveroo rapidly grew its number of restaurant partnerships in light of coronavirus restrictions.

Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo's chief business officer for UK and Ireland, said: "With further lockdown measures now in place across the UK, we want to do everything possible to help households get the food they need and want and play our role to make sure families across the country have a wide selection of amazing food, drink and household products to order in as little as 30 minutes."

The company also said it created work for an additional 25,000 riders last year.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Poundland closes 44 stores to go into 'hibernation'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus