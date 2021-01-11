Published: 2:36 PM January 11, 2021

Takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo plans to expand into around 100 new towns and cities across the UK in 2021 - including in Norfolk.

The business has seen demand surge over the past year as customers stayed at home and restaurants shut their doors during the pandemic.

It has now revealed it is opening in King's Lynn, aiming to reach another four million potential customers nationwide.

The full list of locations has not yet been announced.

In 2020, Deliveroo rapidly grew its number of restaurant partnerships in light of coronavirus restrictions.

Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo's chief business officer for UK and Ireland, said: "With further lockdown measures now in place across the UK, we want to do everything possible to help households get the food they need and want and play our role to make sure families across the country have a wide selection of amazing food, drink and household products to order in as little as 30 minutes."

The company also said it created work for an additional 25,000 riders last year.