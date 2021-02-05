Farmers offered £20k grants in 'high priority' water quality areas

Published: 7:04 AM February 5, 2021

Defra is offering grants of up to £20,000 for farmers in High Priority Water Quality Areas, shown in red - Credit: Crown copyright

Farmers across large parts of East Anglia have been offered grants of up to £20,000 to help them improve the water quality on their land.

The Water Capital Grant Scheme is set to open later this month as part of the latest round of Defra's Countryside Stewardship (CS) scheme.

Farmers in "High Priority Water Quality Areas" will be eligible for the funding, which includes parts of North Norfolk, Broadland, South Norfolk, Breckland and some of the Waveney Valley.

Grants of up to £20,000 will be available to pay for capital works designed to reduce the amount of silt, nutrients or pollutants entering watercourses and groundwater aquifers.

Dan Murphy, part of the food and farming team at rural agency Savills Norwich, said: “The amount of funding available has doubled this year, so it’s a good opportunity for farmers and landowners – particularly as environmental credentials are coming under closer scrutiny.

Dan Murphy, from the food and farming team at Savills Norwich - Credit: Savills

“Applications are expected to open in mid-February, so now is an ideal time to start thinking about the capital items on offer.

“Examples of popular options available under previous schemes include concrete yard renewal, livestock and machinery hard-core tracks, hard bases for livestock drinkers and sprayer or applicator load and wash-down areas.

"The process is fairly straightforward but some options will require the endorsement of your local Catchment Sensitive Farming Officer.”