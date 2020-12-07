News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Bird flu cull of 55,000 turkeys not expected to affect Christmas supplies

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 3:04 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 3:18 PM December 7, 2020
Norfolk turkeys. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Around 55,000 turkeys will be culled after bird flu outbreaks were confirmed on two Norfolk farms

Government officials have reassured consumers that Norfolk's bird flu outbreaks are not expected to affect Christmas turkey supplies, and pose a "very low food safety risk".

A highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza was confirmed this weekend at two farms, one near Attleborough and one near King's Lynn, prompting the cull of around 55,000 turkeys in the run-up to Christmas.

But despite the growing list of outbreaks across the country, a Defra spokesman said: "We do not anticipate any impact on the supplies of turkeys or other birds over Christmas.

"Around nine million British turkeys are reared for Christmas every year to some of the highest standards in the world."  

Public Health England (PHE) also advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

You may also want to watch:

Farming

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions...

Ruth Lawes

person

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus