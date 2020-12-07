Published: 3:04 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 3:18 PM December 7, 2020

Around 55,000 turkeys will be culled after bird flu outbreaks were confirmed on two Norfolk farms

Government officials have reassured consumers that Norfolk's bird flu outbreaks are not expected to affect Christmas turkey supplies, and pose a "very low food safety risk".

A highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza was confirmed this weekend at two farms, one near Attleborough and one near King's Lynn, prompting the cull of around 55,000 turkeys in the run-up to Christmas.

But despite the growing list of outbreaks across the country, a Defra spokesman said: "We do not anticipate any impact on the supplies of turkeys or other birds over Christmas.

"Around nine million British turkeys are reared for Christmas every year to some of the highest standards in the world."

Public Health England (PHE) also advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.