Resilience funding aims to help farms survive subsidy losses

Farmers have been urged to make use of a new "resilience fund" aimed at helping them explore new business opportunities to replace dwindling subsidy payments.

Amid all the uncertainties of agriculture, there is one certainty – the loss of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) which previously distributed EU subsidies.

Land-based BPS payments are being phased out after Brexit and will be gone by 2027, while a new system of Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes is being introduced to incentivise work to improve landscapes and ecosystems.

Industry advisers say many farms will not be profitable without BPS, so landowners need to be thinking now how they will change their businesses to make them more resilient in future.

To help farmers through this major transition, Defra is paying for one-to-one consultancy sessions through its Future Farming Resilience Fund.

The fund has awarded grants to 19 organisations across the country, who can then support up to 9,000 farmers and land managers who are in receipt of BPS payments.

One firm delivering free sessions in East Anglia is rural agency Brown & Co.

Andrew Fundell, a partner in the agricultural business consultancy at the firm's Norwich office, said farm visits can be arranged to discuss the nature of the business as well as the needs of the family to "navigate the right path to the unknown world that is farming in 2027".

He said they can then explore new income streams and opportunities for change, including ELM schemes, carbon and natural capital potential as well as looking at grant initiatives supporting diversification, production efficiency and possible collaborations with other businesses/farmers.

Mr Fundell said: "The government is preparing new funds such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive and Countryside Productivity Scheme which incentivise the farmer towards serving the environment as well as increasing their business productivity.

"We will help the farmer to understand and start to prepare to take advantage of these new sources of money."

Details of participating farmers are all completely anonymous and advice will be kept confidential.