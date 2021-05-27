Bad weather and Covid-19 force farming incomes down by 15pc

Published: 1:49 PM May 27, 2021

East Anglia's wheat and barley growers were hit by bad weather which contributed to a 15.7pc fall in farming incomes in 2020, says Defra - Credit: Denise Bradley

Farming incomes slumped by 15.7pc last year as poor weather and the Covid-19 pandemic took their toll on rural businesses, says a government report.

Defra's estimate for the UK's Total Income From Farming (TIFF) in 2020, updated from its forecast in December, shows a figure of £4,119m - a fall of £768m from 2019.

It says one of the main factors was a 10pc fall in the value of crop outputs, affecting most of East Anglia's key arable sectors.

The report says this was largely caused by "unfavourable weather", while the Covid-19 lockdowns forced a 20pc fall in incomes from farm diversifications such as leisure and tourism ventures.

But although wheat, barley, oilseed rape and sugar beet crops struggled, horticultural and vegetable crops "fared much better overall" and there was also a 3.4pc reported rise in livestock incomes.

The report says cereal crops were among the hardest hit by the bad weather, with wheat output dropping by 36pc.

"Drilling of winter wheat in 2019/20 was badly affected by significant winter rain meaning that some planting was abandoned in favour of spring sowing of other crops," it says.

"The very dry spring caused further problems and, whilst the harvest got off to a good start, heavy rain in mid/late August caused losses and quality issues. The result was a 24pc fall in wheat area and reduced yields contributing to the smallest UK wheat harvest (by volume) since 1981. A price rise of 6.1pc for wheat was not nearly enough to compensate for the 40pc fall in volume."

Meanwhile, the output value from barley fell by 1.7pc, according to the Defra report. As many growers switched from winter wheat to spring barley it meant that, despite the difficult season, barley production in 2020 was up slightly on the record harvests seen in 2019. The price, though, fell by 2.1pc due to "plentiful supplies and lower demand from brewers because of hospitality venues being closed during Covid-19 lockdowns".

Oilseed rape's output fell by 39pc, attributed to dwindling planted areas, wet weather during crop establishment and infestations of cabbage stem flea beetle which proved problematic for growers.

The value of sugar beet fell by 18pc, with the dry spring and aphid infestations following two mild winters contributing to a 23pc fall in production.

But there was better news for livestock farmers, whose total output value rose by 3.4pc, with all four main groups producing animals primarily for meat (cattle, pigs, sheep and poultry) seeing rises in value of between 5pc and 8pc compared to 2019.