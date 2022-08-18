Rules relaxed to help drought-hit farmers feed their animals

Norfolk livestock farmer James Runciman with his cattle at Croxton, near Fakenham - Credit: Archant

Drought-hit farmers have welcomed the government's relaxation of some environmental rules to make it easier for them to feed and graze their animals.

The temporary changes mean farmers funded by environmental stewardship schemes will be able to cut or graze additional areas of land to help ease shortages of bedding, fodder, grazing or forage crops.

Defra said the changes are effective immediately and will last until the end of the year.

It comes after the Environment Agency declared drought status for large parts of England, including East Anglia.

Drought-hit farmers in Norfolk have already been forced to tap into winter feed supplies after the lack of rainfall stopped grass growing in grazing pastures, and less silage is being made.

James Runciman, who farms at Croxton near Fakenham is a member of the National Farmers' Union's regional livestock board.

"It is very welcome that they [Defra] are listening and trying to help," he said.

"Any feed at the moment is gratefully received because the situation is getting desperate. We are hammering into winter supplies already.

"Although there is plenty of straw there is not much feed - maize looks like a disaster and we cannot plant our forage crops without any meaningful rain."

Defra said it was continuing to assess the impact of the dry weather and was considering taking further measures in the coming weeks.

Environment secretary George Eustice said: "We are better prepared than ever before for these unprecedented dry conditions, but many farmers are concerned about water supplies and the impact on their crops and livestock.

"We are therefore introducing temporary easements on agri-environment schemes to give them the flexibility to respond."

Aberdeen Angus cattle on parched pastures at Gateley, near Fakenham - Credit: Chris Hill

National Farmers' Union (NFU) vice president David Exwood also welcomed the announcement from the Rural Payments Agency that further rounds of funding for the water management grant will open in the autumn.

"But we would like to see Defra's regulators working together more efficiently to ensure the permissions and licenses are delivered alongside the funding approval," he said.

"The weather over the past six months has highlighted the urgent need for government to take our national food production and resilience seriously by ensuring all departments across Whitehall give due regard to the impact of environmental policies on the country's ability to produce food."