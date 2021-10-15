Harvest results show improved cereal yields for farmers this year

Published: 5:00 AM October 15, 2021

Defra has published its provisional estimates for the size of the 2021 cereals harvest - Credit: Peter Cutts / iWitness24

Wheat and barley crops generated contrasting production figures after a harvest which saw much-improved yields on the previous year.

Defra has released its first provisional estimates for size of the 2021 harvest, showing higher yields for East Anglia's staple cereal and oilseed crops, compared with the drought-affected season of 2020.

Wheat production increased by 45pc to 14.0m tonnes in 2021, with a provisional UK yield of 7.8 tonnes per hectare.

This is a 13pc increase on the previous year, but still below the five-year average of 8.0 tonnes per hectare. The report says the increased yield, combined with a 29pc increase in cropped area, led to the increased production figure.

Meanwhile, the UK barley yield of 6.2 tonnes per hectare was better than both the 2020 performance and the five-year average of 6.1 tonnes per hectare.

But, despite the increased yield, total barley production fell by 12pc to 7.1m tonnes - driven by a reduced are of spring barley being grown.

The report says: "The reduced production was due to a 30pc decrease in spring barley production, as a result of a 31pc decrease in area in 2021. This more than offset the 44pc increase in winter barley production."

Other figures included a 5.9pc decrease in the provisional oilseed rape harvest, caused by a 20pc decrease in the planted area. However, the yield increased from 2.7 tonnes per hectare in 2020 to 3.2 tonnes per hectare in 2021.

The planted area of oats decreased by 5.1pc, but the yield increased by 17pc to 5.8 tonnes per hectare, resulting in an estimated production increase of 11pc to just over 1.1m tonnes.

For horticultural crops, the total cropped area dropped by 3.1pc to 161,000 hectares. Vegetables and salad for human consumption made up 70pc of this area.

The report says the total utilised agricultural area (UAA) in the UK has decreased by 0.8pc to just over 17.1m hectares. The area of total crops has seen an increase of 1.8pc, whereas permanent grassland has decreased by 1.6pc, and the area of uncropped arable land fell by 27pc.