Opinions divided over plans to end controversial badger culls

Published: 3:01 PM January 28, 2021

Defra has set out plans to stop issuing four-year licences to intensively cull badgers in new areas of England after 2022 - Credit: PA

Government proposals to phase out badger culls used to tackle a devastating cattle disease have provoked mixed reactions from wildlife campaigners and livestock farmers.

Intensive badger culling to halt the spread of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) will no longer get the go-ahead in new areas after 2022, under plans set out by Defra.

Since the practice began in 2013, thousands of the protected wild mammals, which carry the disease, have been killed per year in 'high-risk' areas in the west of the country - however there have not been any licenced culls in East Anglia, where the risk of TB is lower.

After the government signalled its intent to phase out badger culls, a consultation has been launched which includes plans to stop issuing four-year licences in new areas of England after 2022, amid efforts to accelerate the deployment of a bTB vaccine for cattle within five years.

It spells the beginning of the end of the controversial policy, which farmers have said is necessary to control a disease that can devastate beef and dairy industries but which has been criticised as inhumane and ineffective by wildlife and animal welfare groups.

And while the move has been welcomed by Norfolk wildlife campaigners, the county's livestock farmers say they are worried it could speed up the eastward spread of the disease, and put their businesses at risk.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said livestock businesses needed to use "all effective measures" to eradicate a disease which forced the slaughter of 27,000 cattle last year - adding that "if the government wants to phase out one successful measure, it must be 100pc satisfied that any changes to replace it with an alternative must be proven to be equally effective".

Norfolk cattle farmer James Runciman, who is a member of the NFU’s East Anglia livestock board, added: "I don't think the farmers in East Anglia realise just how fortunate they are to not have to deal with bTB on the scale they do in the west of the country.

"But we have all got to stand together because we don't want it here, and it is moving ever-closer.

"I think it is incredibly short-sighted to undo all the work that has been done.

"They have done all the hard work in starting the culls and making real progress beating back the disease by sorting out the wildlife population and the cattle population, so to do a blanket stop will be detrimental to all the work they have done already.

"It should also be said that farmers have an equally important role to play in biosecurity and responsible trading of cattle, so we limit the spread of the disease as much as possible."

Pamela Abbott, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT), welcomed the announcement.

"We have every sympathy for the plight of livestock farmers and the effect of the disease on livestock but we believe that culling is not the way forward, and the scientific evidence supports our view," she said. "NWT is pleased that, as a protected species, badgers have been able to thrive in their natural habitat on NWT sites across the county.

"Norfolk Wildlife Trust, along with the other Wildlife Trusts in the UK, continues to call on the government to permanently scrap the cull and throw its weight behind better, lower risk, ways of tackling the disease."

Environment secretary George Eustice said bovine TB is a "slow-moving and insidious disease that causes devastation for farmers" but added that "no-one wants to continue the cull of badgers for a moment longer than necessary."

He said work was under way to "accelerate other elements of our strategy" including improving diagnostics and developing a deployable bTB vaccine in the next five years, with field trials for cattle vaccinations due to start in the coming months.