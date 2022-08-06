Food industry veteran will lead 'much-needed' review into worker shortages

John Shropshire, former chief executive of vegetable and salad growers G’s Fresh Group, will lead a review into labour shortages in the food supply chain - Credit: G's Group

An East Anglian food production veteran has been appointed to lead an independent review into labour shortages in the supply chain.

The food industry has been hit by chronic workforce problems in recent years, due to factors including post-Brexit immigration restrictions for EU workers.

Defra has launched the review to fulfil a pledge in the government's new food strategy, which said the horticulture sector "cannot sustainably rely on migrant labour".

It will be chaired by John Shropshire, the former chief executive of major vegetable and salad growers G’s Fresh Group, based near Ely.

He will be supported by an expert panel with expertise from across the farming, fishing, processing and food manufacturing sectors.

Mr Shropshire said: "Our farming and food supply sectors are facing multiple challenges, and labour shortages are contributing to this.

"This review will help us understand how we can address labour shortages and boost productivity in the food supply chain.

"I’ve worked in the horticulture industry for many years and, along with the panel of experts supporting the review, I hope we can make some clear recommendations that will have a long-term impact on reducing pressure on farmers and increasing food security."

Mr Shropshire stepped down as chief executive of the G's Fresh Group last year, but remains executive chairman of the family farming business which he joined in 1976.

The review is due to publish its recommendations for industry and government in 2023.

The National Farmers' Union's (NFU's) deputy president Tom Bradshaw said he hoped the "much-needed" review will "act as a catalyst for government to take action to ensure the food supply chain has the workforce it needs".

“While there must be a focus on long-term workforce requirements and business resilience in the future, including things like boosting domestic recruitment and automation, farmers and growers are seriously concerned about how they will get the workforce they need right now," he said.

"This review cannot overlook the immediate and pressing issues the food supply chain is facing as we speak."

The government recently expanded its visa scheme for seasonal horticultural workers, but is encouraging farming sectors to "make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers". The review will also look at the role of automation technology.

Environment secretary George Eustice said: "Labour is a key issue for British farmers and farming and this report will give the government vital insight into how to address it in future."