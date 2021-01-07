Gene science could be unleashed to breed better crops and farm animals

Published: 3:30 PM January 7, 2021

Defra has launched a consultation into the regulation of 'gene editing' techniques for farm crops and livestock. Pictured: Dr Penny Hundleby, a senior scientist at the John Innes Centre in Norwich - Credit: John Innes Centre

Scientific "gene editing" could soon be used to breed better food crops and farm animals after the government announced plans to move away from "flawed and stifling" European regulation of the technique.

East Anglia's farmers and crop scientists have welcomed Defra's announcement of a consultation on gene editing (GE) which they say can unlock the potential to rapidly engineer crops which are resistant to pests, disease or extreme weather, while producing healthier, more nutritious food.

Gene editing is different to the controversial process of genetic modification (GM), as gene-edited organisms do not contain DNA from different species, and allows scientists to target and manipulate specific genes already present in an organism.

But due to a legal ruling from the European Court of Justice in 2018, GE is currently regulated in the same way as GM.

Environment secretary George Eustice said the consultation will focus on stopping some gene-edited organisms from being subject to the wider bans on GM, as long as they could have been produced naturally or through traditional breeding - an approach already adopted by countries including Japan, Australia and Argentina.

He said: "Gene editing has the ability to harness the genetic resources that mother nature has provided, in order to tackle the challenges of our age.

"This includes breeding crops that perform better, reducing costs to farmers and impacts on the environment, and helping us all adapt to the challenges of climate change.

"Its potential was blocked by a European Court of Justice ruling in 2018, which is flawed and stifling to scientific progress. Now that we have left the EU, we are free to make coherent policy decisions based on science and evidence. That begins with this consultation."

Defra has launched a consultation into the regulation of 'gene editing' techniques to breed better farm crops and livestock. Pictured: A young wheat plant in a laboratory at the John Innes Centre - Credit: John Innes Centre

Crop scientists at the John Innes Centre and The Sainsbury Laboratory, both based at the Norwich Research Park, had led the calls for an urgent re-think of the EU legislation on gene editing technologies.

Dr Penny Hundleby, a senior scientist at the John Innes Centre, said: "Gene editing covers a huge umbrella of different things. We can use it to make quite precise changes to existing DNA which is an upgrade to the mutation breeding which takes place in conventional plant breeding. We can get to the same end point, but much quicker.

"That is a huge benefit to plant breeding. We have these huge challenges of climate change and the need to feed a growing population. New crop varieties can be 15 years in the making, and we are running out of time. If we can get to those end points quicker it has huge potential.

"Farmers are looking to maximise their yields, but in a much more environmentally-aware world we don't want to be doing that by spraying pesticides if we can eliminate those inputs. And in a changing environment water scarcity is a problem, so can we edit plants to be more drought-tolerant?

Gene editing techniques could be used to rapidly breed new crops which are resistant to drought and disease, said scientists at the John Innes Centre in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2011

"We now know these technologies are available and we know they are safe to use, so it is frustrating that they are getting blocked through regulatory burdens. There needs to be a discussion."

Gary Ford, regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), also welcomed the consultation. He said: "With world-class agricultural research facilities in our region, East Anglia can lead the way in the development of new precision breeding techniques.

"We know that, on its own, gene editing will not be a silver bullet, but it could be a very important tool, bringing benefits to UK farming, the environment and helping towards our ambition to be net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

"These new tools could help us address pest and disease pressures on our crops and livestock, increasing our resilience in the event of extreme weather events, as well as reducing our impact through a more efficient use of resources, resulting in lower emissions and less waste.

"New biotechnologies are also enabling the development of foods with much more direct benefit to the public, such as healthier oils, higher vitamin content and products with a longer shelf life."

Defra has launched a consultation into the regulation of 'gene editing' techniques to breed better farm crops and livestock - Credit: John Innes Centre



