Should the export of live animals for slaughter be banned?

Poll

Published: 12:30 PM December 3, 2020

Government proposals to ban the export of livestock for slaughter have been welcomed by campaigners - but farmers insist it should remain legal with improved standards for animal welfare in transit.

Defra ministers said Brexit allows the UK to enact rules which would prevent unnecessary suffering of animals during transport on excessively long journeys.

They have launched a consultation with proposed options including banning live animal exports, reducing maximum journey times, giving animals more space and headroom during transport, and stricter rules on transporting livestock in extreme temperatures and by sea.

Environment secretary George Eustice said the consultation was a major step towards delivering a manifesto commitment to end live exports and to "ensure that animals are spared stress prior to slaughter."

The move was welcomed by animal welfare groups including the RSPCA, whose chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "There is absolutely no reasonable justification to subject an animal to an unnecessarily stressful journey abroad simply for them to be fattened for slaughter.

You may also want to watch:

"Ending live exports for slaughter and further fattening would be a landmark achievement for animal welfare."

Compassion in World Farming's chief policy advisor Peter Stevenson added: "We urge farmers not to oppose the proposed ban but rather to recognise that this is an important part of moving forward to a high welfare future."

Julia Camp, East Anglia's regional livestock board chairman for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: “Animal welfare is a farmer’s top priority. Livestock keepers in East Anglia want to ensure this care continues after their animals leave the farm.

“The NFU has developed a solution to raise the standards for live exports for slaughter.

"We believe an assurance scheme that goes beyond the current regulation would be best to ensure all animals travel in the best possible conditions and that they arrive at the approved and final destination in the best possible health.

"We hope Defra engages with the NFU based on this proposal and other solutions, which would deliver higher welfare as well as maintaining an important trade option for farmers."

Officials said around 6,400 animals were transported from the UK directly to slaughter in continental Europe in 2018, a practice which could not be previously stopped under EU rules.