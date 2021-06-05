More farmland is being converted to organic food production

Published: 10:00 AM June 5, 2021

The area of land being converted to organic food production increased by 12pc last year, showing "growth and confidence" in the sector.

Defra’s provisional annual statistics show that 489,000ha was farmed organically in the UK in 2020. This accounts for the fully converted area and the area under conversion, and is an increase of 0.8pc compared with 2019.

This increase was driven by a 12pc rise in the area of land in conversion, said Defra.

Sophie Kirk at the Soil Association said the figures “demonstrate positive growth and confidence” in the organic sector.

“The growing demand for organic produce during the coronavirus pandemic, more government support for organic in some parts of the UK, and improved technology within the sector were incentives for farmers to convert,” she said.

Roger Kerr, chief executive at OF&G (Organic Farmers & Growers), added that there was a growing interest in the environmental benefits and commercial opportunities of organic farming.

"It is essential that we continue to focus on the solutions that an organic systems approach delivers,” he said.