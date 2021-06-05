News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

More farmland is being converted to organic food production

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 10:00 AM June 5, 2021   
Basket with fresh farm vegetables in the grass

Defra figures show 12pc rise in farmland being converted to organic food production - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The area of land being converted to organic food production increased by 12pc last year, showing "growth and confidence" in the sector.

Defra’s provisional annual statistics show that 489,000ha was farmed organically in the UK in 2020. This accounts for the fully converted area and the area under conversion, and is an increase of 0.8pc compared with 2019.

This increase was driven by a 12pc rise in the area of land in conversion, said Defra.

Sophie Kirk at the Soil Association said the figures “demonstrate positive growth and confidence” in the organic sector.

“The growing demand for organic produce during the coronavirus pandemic, more government support for organic in some parts of the UK, and improved technology within the sector were incentives for farmers to convert,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

Roger Kerr, chief executive at OF&G (Organic Farmers & Growers), added that there was a growing interest in the environmental benefits and commercial opportunities of organic farming.

"It is essential that we continue to focus on the solutions that an organic systems approach delivers,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'
  2. 2 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
  3. 3 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
  1. 4 Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads
  2. 5 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  3. 6 Men defecate in couple's garden before running away
  4. 7 ‘I don’t trust this area’: Local people react after sex assault on teenager
  5. 8 Scene sealed off after serious sexual assault on girl, 16
  6. 9 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
  7. 10 'Close eye' on Breckland as Covid cases rise
Farming
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Blue pick-up

Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers 

New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The Cathedral of St John the Baptist where Mugenzi was a volunteer treasurer. Picture: Wikimedia Com

Investigations

Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus