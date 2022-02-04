Emergency summit to be held amid deepening crisis on pig farms

Norfolk farmer Rob Mutimer, who is also chairman of the National Pig Association, has led the calls for crisis summit with government ministers - Credit: Denise Bradley

Defra ministers have agreed to convene an emergency supply chain summit in response to a deepening crisis on East Anglia's pig farms.

Post-Brexit labour shortages in meat processing plants, complicated by Covid absences, have created a backlog of an estimated 200,000 pigs on UK farms.

Tens of thousands of healthy pigs have been culled on farms across the country as increasingly desperate producers run out of space to keep them, while facing mounting financial losses.

Last week, National Pig Association (NPA) chairman Rob Mutimer and National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters jointly wrote to Defra to demand a "summit of the entire pig supply chain so that we can agree a plan to get these pigs off farms and onto people’s plates".

In response, farming minister Victoria Prentis agreed that "convening a roundtable bringing together producers, processors, and retailers to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by the sector would be helpful". The date will be arranged "shortly".

Mrs Prentis accepted that recruitment of foreign butchers via a temporary six-month visa offer, which closed for applications on December 31, had "taken longer than initially expected", but said processors could still recruit butchers via the new points-based immigration system, introduced in January 2021.

She also acknowledged that uptake of other relief measures - the Private Storage Aid and Slaughter Incentive Payment schemes - has been lower than anticipated, but she believed the extensions and changes to the schemes, "if taken up by the processors, will help to further reduce the current backlog of pigs on farm".

Mr Mutimer, who farms in Norfolk at Swannington, near Reepham, said: “We are pleased that Defra has finally agreed to our joint request with the NFU for a crisis summit.

“We desperately need to get everyone together, so we can explain just how serious things are on farm – many people are now utterly desperate – and to try and find urgent solutions to get things moving, and also to share the burden of all this more evenly.

“The current projection is that if things don’t change, we are not going to start seriously eating into the backlog until late-spring-early summer.

"That, I’m afraid, will simply be too late for many pig farmers. This is a crisis unfolding in front of our eyes – and we must act collectively now to save the British pig industry.”