Debenhams to reopen after lockdown for closing down sale
Debenhams has confirmed it will reopen after lockdown to continue its closing down sale until all stock is sold.
The news comes as Debenhams confirmed it was shutting six stores with immediate effect.
The future of Norwich's Orford Place site is still unknown - though closing down sale signs have featured in the windows since December.
The company started a liquidation process last month after failing to secure a last-minute rescue sale.
Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and partner at FRP Advisory, said: “We continue to engage with interested parties over alternative proposals for the future of Debenhams, but inevitably the latest lockdown has had an effect on our plans for the wind-down of the business.
"We regret the impact on those colleagues affected by today’s announcement and would like to thank all those who continue to keep the business trading in very difficult circumstances.”
