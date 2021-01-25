Will you miss your Debenhams high street store?
- Credit: Archant
Retailer Debenhams, with a store in Norwich, will disappear from the high street after the brand, but not the stores nor workforce, was taken over by Boohoo.
Boohoo will relaunch the department store as an online-only operation with a focus on beauty, sports and homeware products from next year. It means 12,000 jobs nationwide are at risk.
Debenhams has been an icon of the Norwich high street for decades, with its giant corner store towering over Orford Place.
So, will you miss having this stalwart of a store in the high street? Take our poll here:
Debenhams actually dates to 1778 when William Clark established a drapers store at 44 Wigmore Street in London's West End selling expensive fabrics, bonnets, gloves and parasols.
Read more about the announcement here.
Debenhams has several stores in Essex including in Colchester, Southend, Basildon and Chelmsford.
You may also want to watch:
The chain has been a fixture of town centres across the country for more than 200-
