Will you miss your Debenhams high street store?

Published: 11:24 AM January 25, 2021

Debenhams is to go online only after being bought by Boohoo. Will you miss this stalwart of the high street? - Credit: Archant

Retailer Debenhams, with a store in Norwich, will disappear from the high street after the brand, but not the stores nor workforce, was taken over by Boohoo.

Boohoo will relaunch the department store as an online-only operation with a focus on beauty, sports and homeware products from next year. It means 12,000 jobs nationwide are at risk.

Debenhams has been an icon of the Norwich high street for decades, with its giant corner store towering over Orford Place.

Debenhams has several stores in Essex including in Colchester, Southend, Basildon and Chelmsford.

The chain has been a fixture of town centres across the country for more than 200-