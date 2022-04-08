International firm to keep Lowestoft base until 2030

The ABP Port of Lowestoft has signed new deal that will see Peterson remain at the Port until 2030 - Credit: Associated British Ports

A long-term deal has been struck which will see international energy logistics provider Peterson remain at the Port of Lowestoft until 2030.

The agreement, which was made with the Associated British Ports (ABP), will see the firm take over about 1.5 acres of the northern side of the port and continue to use the location its operational and logistics base

Peterson first began operating from the Port of Lowestoft in 2018 when it identified it as a good place to support its current customer base and potential new ones.

Jason Hendry, managing director for England and Renewables Strategy at Peterson, said that the firm was "delighted" to extend its agreement with ABP after "three successful years" at the port.

He added: “With a focus on the delivery of safe and efficient logistics services from modern facilities, this partnership has helped our Lowestoft business to grow and we look forward to further success in the years ahead as we support the energy transition and low carbon industries in the region.”

Last year saw the Port launch a £25m development of its Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility, which is part of its plan to expand its provision of services to the offshore energy industry.

Paul Ager, divisional port manager, said: “We are delighted that Peterson has chosen ABP Lowestoft to continue its operations and we look forward to continuing partnership working.”

“When Peterson first arrived at the Port, we made a firm commitment to support their growth ambitions. I am really pleased we have been able to deliver on this assurance and that the Port of Lowestoft is not only supporting the offshore energy industry’s current demands but also their future needs.”

Along with Lowestoft, ABP also has Ports in King's Lynn and Ipswich which support 3,700 jobs in the region, 5,300 jobs nationally and contribute £360m to the UK economy.

The three locations combined handle more than three million tonnes of cargo every year, including 2 million tonnes of agribulk materials, such as fertiliser and feed, as well as 170,000 tonnes of timber.



