Time running out for farms to get free advice on subsidy losses

Andrew Fundell, a partner at the Norwich office of Brown & Co - Credit: Brown & Co

A deadline is looming for Norfolk farmers to sign up for free advice on how their business can survive post-Brexit subsidy losses.

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which previously distributed land-based EU subsidies, is being phased out by 2027 in favour of a new system of environmental payments.

To help with this transition, Defra has funded 19 organisations across the country to support farmers through its Future Farming Resilience Fund.

One firm delivering free consultancy sessions in East Anglia is rural agency Brown and Co, which said more than 600 farmers have so far enlisted.

But it warned the February deadline for sign-ups is fast approaching.

Andrew Fundell a partner in the agricultural business consultancy at Brown and Co's Norwich office, said the half-day consultations completed so far had illustrated the uncertainties in the industry.

“Many farmers tell us, understandably, they ‘just want to carry on doing what they always have’, with some not having enough certainty or security concerning their business or land tenure to have the confidence to make drastic changes," he said.

“Some business owners are concerned rent and finance is too high to repay capital or pay their landlord from farm profits. Another common concern is whether their rent will be reducing as BPS starts to decline.

“Capital raising for change or retirement is still a big issue, causing people to carry on working and increasing their worries.

“However, we are also finding some really positive trends. There is lots of interest, for example, in tourism diversification and in maximising environmental income, both now and in the future.”

The scheme has been running since August 2021, and is scheduled to end in February 2022. However the next "scale-up" phase, previously set to begin in April, has now been pushed back until late 2022.

Greg Beeton, a divisional partner for Brown and Co, is also project manager of the scheme.

He said the detailed report issued by specialist consultants would include a "resilience benchmark" which rates a farm business in relation to the loss of its BPS and its opportunities available - including performance, diversification, social, environmental, financial and "value creation potential".

“We believe taking all this into account is crucial to underpin lasting change and business success for our farming clients,” he said.

Farmers have been urged to explore alternative incomes to mitigate the loss of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) subsidies - Credit: Carmina McConnell / iWitness24

Exploring farm business options

To illustrate the need for detailed business analysis, consultants compiled a hypothetical case study from several farms assessed under the Resilience Fund scheme.

The farm is 316 acres of Grade Three arable land, with no irrigation, 40 acres of grassland, 12 acres of woodland and a range of different buildings.

It grows sugar beet at an average yield of 74 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), wheat at 8.5t/ha and barley at 7t/ha - but does not regularly make a profit without the benefit of the Basic Payment Scheme.

The proprietor is 63 years old, with two sons and a daughter - but only one of the children is employed on the farm, while the other two have separate careers.

Brown and Co's advice includes engaging with planning experts who could assess under-used red-brick buildings for alternative uses, and how any development might affect existing agreements.

"We need to understand how you want to finance the development, your attitude to financial risk and help you understand the relative return on investment for different proposals," it says.

"You should look at enterprise costing and you might like to employ a consultant to put together a budget and have a quarterly management meeting if you are unsure about exactly how individual enterprises perform."

The firm also suggests options funded by the Countryside Stewardship scheme, such as legume fallow, could offer a competitive break crop option in an arable rotation, while providing a regular income.

"The Countryside Stewardship scheme will also enable some capital grants for financing the laying of new concrete in your farmyard so that your farm has less of an impact on the environment," it adds.

And it suggests other cost efficiencies could be found by sharing machinery.

"Seeing as you run your own combine, you might like to consider a collaboration with your neighbours to look for efficiencies by machinery sharing," it says. "You stated you were keen to expand the area you farm by contract farming, however this is very competitive.

"Your business provides enormous potential for new enterprise. It might be sensible to think about diversifying income; whether this is with a new agricultural initiative, perhaps pigs or poultry, or maybe outside agriculture if you can see an opportunity in, say, tourism."

The advice also says the business must start to discuss the process of family succession, but adds: "You have time to carefully consider, plan and align the business over the next few years to a point where it is ready to be passed on."