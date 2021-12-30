Deadline looms for farms to secure cash for water projects

Farmers have until January 12 to check their eligibility for water management grants, says Dan Murphy of Savills - Credit: Archant / Richard Marsham

East Anglian farmers have been urged to seize the last chance to secure government grants of up to £500,000 to help improve their water supplies.

Rural agents said farmers and landowners have until January 12 to check their eligibility for the Water Management Grant, which is part of the wider Farming Transformation Fund.

The scheme can cover 40pc of capital costs to help pay for large projects such as building new reservoirs, improving irrigation equipment and installing new abstraction points, pumps, pipework and water meters.

Investments in equipment such as boom or trickle irrigators, and software and sensors to optimise water application, could also qualify.

Dan Murphy, from the food and farming team at Savills in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "The deadline for the initial ‘project checker’ part of the application is fast approaching – but it’s still not too late.

“As agriculture’s role in tackling climate change continues to move into sharper focus it has never been a better time for farmers and landowners to take advantage of this new initiative – its main aim being to help increase productivity and profitability in an environmentally sustainable way.

“The minimum grant rural businesses can claim is £35,000 (40pc of £87,500), while the maximum is £500,000 (40pc of £1,250,000).

“For those who are thinking of using the start of the new year as a springboard for investment it is worth some serious thought.”

Mr Murphy said farmers and landowners can check their project’s eligibility for the scheme by filling out a digital questionnaire on the Defra website - if successful they will then be asked to complete a full application by the end of June 2022.

He added: “It will obviously be important to ensure that any investment fits with the wider business model – and there may well be issues to consider around planning and abstraction licences.

"But crucially, these permissions do not have to be agreed at the time of applying. They just need to be in place by 31 December, 2022.”