Loyal livestock market stalwart honoured for 65 years of service

A loyal and long-serving clerk has been honoured for 65 years of tireless dedication to Norwich Livestock Market.

David Pond was given a special presentation during Saturday's fortnightly auction.

The 88-year-old, who lives in Swardeston, has been ever-present throughout decades of the market's history.

Mr Pond recalls the previous venue, and was a clerk for auctioneering firm Irelands when hundreds of farm animals were brought into the city centre below Norwich Castle on Saturdays in the 1950s.

After two years of National Service in the army, he worked there from 1954 until 1960 - when the market moved to its current home at Hall Road.

Following the Foot and Mouth disease outbreak which devastated the livestock industry in 2001, the market was re-opened by a co-operative of farmers in 2002, and Mr Pond worked for them for another 20 years until the Covid pandemic.

While the market carried on its important food chain role during lockdown, it was too much of a risk to employ people in vulnerable older age groups.

"I had to pack in and I have not worked here since - but it is a treat to come back," said Mr Pond.

"I always enjoyed the job and meeting the people from all over Norfolk.

"I have missed it, but I enjoy my Saturdays now, being at home. I have got a big garden and that keeps me busy."

Mr Pond, who lives with his wife Margaret, has three children and four grandchildren.

Both his grandfathers worked in agriculture and his mother was brought up on a farm, so he had initially hoped to pursue a career in agricultural engineering - until an early employer suggested he should "work in an office" instead.

"I thought: 'I don't want to be inside all the time, I want to be outside a bit,' he said. "Agricultural auctioneering was just the thing."

Veteran clerk David Pond (right) was honoured for 65 years of service to Norwich Livestock Market with a presentation from market chairman Stephen Lutkin - Credit: Chris Hill

Mr Pond was presented with a model of a cattle auction scene as a retirement gift, while farmers applauded alongside the sale ring.

Market chairman Stephen Lutkin said: "David has been here as long as I can remember.

"He has been here at Norwich Livestock Market since it opened in 1960, and he worked for us here from when we restarted in 2002.

"He only stopped coming during Covid, but it is lovely to see him back here today.

"He was so dedicated, he was here through winter, spring and summer. I can tell you it is absolutely freezing in this market in winter, but David would always be here and we appreciate everything he has done."

