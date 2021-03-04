Published: 11:03 AM March 4, 2021

A date for the opening of a new McDonald's in Cromer has been confirmed. - Credit: Archant

A new McDonald’s restaurant will open in Cromer creating 85 new jobs.

The opening at 6am on Wednesday, March 31 comes after investment by local franchisee Kevin Foley. It had been feared lockdown would delay its long-awaited launch.

But the firm announced the date at the new restaurant which will boast new digital drive-thru menu boards, self-service kiosks and orders operated using the latest McDonald's app.

How the new Cromer McDonald's will look when finished. - Credit: Supplied

The new restaurant brings Mr Foley's franchise to a total of eight venues across Norfolk and Suffolk, employing up to 900 people locally.

The new Cromer restaurant will be operating initially with takeaway and drive-thru only, as dine-in is paused whilst government restrictions are in place.

The restaurant will be opening with several measures to help keep employees and customers safe. These include social distancing in the kitchens and service areas as well as perspex screens at drive-thru windows. Staff temperatures will be taken daily and there will be a smaller than usual team and a limited menu among a host of other measures.

Mr Foley said: “My team and I are excited to be safely opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Cromer. We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer.

"We’d also like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience as we navigate and adapt to new, evolving restrictions and different ways of working.”

The 'My McDonald's' app allows customers to order and pay for their meal contact-free ahead of time. It sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100m of the restaurant, meaning all orders are prepared fresh on arrival.

When dine-In reopens, table markers mean customers can find a table, order through their phone and have their food delivered straight to where they’re going to sit.

Work started on building the new McDonald's in the former car park of the Co-operative Food Store in Middlebrook Way, off Holt Road in Cromer last October.







