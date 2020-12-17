Published: 5:30 AM December 17, 2020

Former Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie could really shift in his heyday.

And now the speedy winger is going to really shift in another way.

For Mr Eadie has helped to launch a new venture offering removals and storage for "high profile, privacy-conscious individuals".

Former Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie. - Credit: Archant

Elite Fortress offers a round the clock service moving and also storing expensive items such as jewellery and even sports cars. Mr Eadie has partnered with logistics boss Stuart McBurney to create the new firm called Elite Fortress.

Stuart McBurney, who has launched Elite Fortress with Darren Eadie. - Credit: Stuart McBurney

But it is not just for the rich, famous or highly paid footballers, they say. They are aiming also to create a support network for young footballers who arrive at a new club. Elite Fortress gives them someone they can contact 24 hours a day as well as finding them somewhere to live and help with relocating their family.

You may also want to watch:

Mr McBurney, son of a market stall trader, worked in haulage for 20 years before setting up his own logistics firm and then Filing Fortress storage, a Future50 business, about seven years ago on an old RAF base.

He started storing solicitors' and accountants' important documents as well as the display frames for the Royal Philatelic Society's prized stamps, and the firm just grew.

He said he got to know Mr Eadie because he manages his local football team in Leiston, Suffolk. "I don't know much about football so he has the contacts, I have the logistics expertise so we just clicked. I thought I can really talk to him and actually I could work with him too.

Former Norwich City player Darren Eadie posting about his new venture, Elite Fortress, on Instagram. - Credit: Darren Eadie

"Elite Fortress isn't just for the rich and famous but for people who want discretion and privacy. Everyone we work with gets the same service. None of our team are permitted to use mobiles on site and we ask customers to fill out a client preference sheet beforehand. One lady we moved had saris, each with an item of jewellery inside and so they had to be packed correctly by a female member of staff."

Mr McBurney said they'd recently relocated a couple from Italy to Malta. "They had a very expensive bespoke cooker which needed to be moved. Their new house was on top of a hill in Malta and we had to shuttle the cooker up in a van and crane it in."

Email either darren@filingfortress.co.uk or stuart@filingfortress.co.uk