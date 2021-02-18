Heroic rare farm animals 'do not deserve to be forgotten'
- Credit: Dameon Layt
The hard-working farm animals which helped feed the nation for centuries deserve better protection, says the new champion for East Anglia's rare breeds community.
Dameon Layt, from Brundall, has been elected chairman of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s (RBST's) East Anglia Support Group.
The group aims to boost rare livestock breeds’ chances of survival by monitoring their local prospects and challenges, and helping deliver conservation programmes.
Mr Layt, who has previously served as a national RBST trustee, is a dedicated supporter of native breeds, having kept Norfolk Horn sheep for more than 15 years.
He is well-known on the showing circuit as a competitor and as a judge, and he brings some of his 50-strong flock to attend occasions such as Norwich Cathedral’s crib service and the Norfolk Spring Fling.
Mr Layt said: “There are some wonderful native breeds with strong connections to East Anglia which have sadly become very rare, such as Suffolk Punch horses, Norfolk Horn sheep and Large Black pigs.
"For centuries these animals ploughed our fields, took our soldiers to war and powered our wool industry.
Most Read
- 1 Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19
- 2 Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?
- 3 City bar loses licence after 'serious and dangerous' Covid breach
- 4 Norfolk teacher who quit over sex allegations banned from classroom
- 5 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages
- 6 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
- 7 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
- 8 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
- 9 Football club 'gutted' after mopeds tear up pitch
- 10 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
"They do not deserve to be forgotten and thankfully there is fantastic work going on across our region to support the future of native breeds such as breeding programmes on farms, smallholdings and at farm parks, and the application of cutting-edge technologies to save precious genetic material.
"One of my priorities as chairman of the RBST East Anglia Support Group is to show why our native breeds, much loved for centuries, remain relevant today whether in the case of modern uses for heavy horse breeds like the Suffolk Punch, or the commercial opportunities for native breed meat which is being driven by growing consumer preference for high quality local produce.
"I would love to see more institutions in East Anglia choosing native ponies for conservation grazing programmes which help manage landscapes naturally and support biodiversity.
"Every native breed, whether livestock or equine, is unique with its own history, characteristics and new potential, and I’m looking forward to working with RBST members throughout East Anglia to help them thrive in our region long into the future."