Heroic rare farm animals 'do not deserve to be forgotten'

Published: 11:02 AM February 18, 2021

Dameon Layt, from Brundall, is the new chairman of the East Anglia Support Group for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) - Credit: Dameon Layt

The hard-working farm animals which helped feed the nation for centuries deserve better protection, says the new champion for East Anglia's rare breeds community.

Dameon Layt, from Brundall, has been elected chairman of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s (RBST's) East Anglia Support Group.

The group aims to boost rare livestock breeds’ chances of survival by monitoring their local prospects and challenges, and helping deliver conservation programmes.

Mr Layt, who has previously served as a national RBST trustee, is a dedicated supporter of native breeds, having kept Norfolk Horn sheep for more than 15 years.

Norfolk Horn sheep grazing on Breckland heathland - Credit: Chris Hill

He is well-known on the showing circuit as a competitor and as a judge, and he brings some of his 50-strong flock to attend occasions such as Norwich Cathedral’s crib service and the Norfolk Spring Fling.

Mr Layt said: “There are some wonderful native breeds with strong connections to East Anglia which have sadly become very rare, such as Suffolk Punch horses, Norfolk Horn sheep and Large Black pigs.

"For centuries these animals ploughed our fields, took our soldiers to war and powered our wool industry.

"They do not deserve to be forgotten and thankfully there is fantastic work going on across our region to support the future of native breeds such as breeding programmes on farms, smallholdings and at farm parks, and the application of cutting-edge technologies to save precious genetic material.

Suffolk Punch horses take part in a ploughing match at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Nick Butcher

"One of my priorities as chairman of the RBST East Anglia Support Group is to show why our native breeds, much loved for centuries, remain relevant today whether in the case of modern uses for heavy horse breeds like the Suffolk Punch, or the commercial opportunities for native breed meat which is being driven by growing consumer preference for high quality local produce.

"I would love to see more institutions in East Anglia choosing native ponies for conservation grazing programmes which help manage landscapes naturally and support biodiversity.

Dartmoor ponies grazing heathlands in the Brecks - Credit: Matthew Usher

"Every native breed, whether livestock or equine, is unique with its own history, characteristics and new potential, and I’m looking forward to working with RBST members throughout East Anglia to help them thrive in our region long into the future."

A Large Black pig - Credit: Denise Bradley







