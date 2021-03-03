Published: 6:15 AM March 3, 2021

Kevin Lines, director, Keys auctions, with the full-sized Dr Who Dalek for sale. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Time Lord's most famous arch enemy from "one of the greatest Dr Who storylines of all time" is for sale at auction in Norfolk.

Tim Blyth, Keys auctions, with the Dalek. - Credit: Andy Newman Associates

But the foe that's haunted many children's nightmares over the years is slightly less terrifying because it's silent, with no sound system to utter that blood-curdling phrase: 'We will exterminate you.'

The Dalek coming up at auction. - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, it's such an unusual find, the Dalek is estimated to fetch between £600-£800 at Keys' music and movie memorabilia auction in Aylsham.

It comes as a full-sized replica of Dr Who's Tardis made by a Norfolk carpenter is also for sale separately, on Facebook Marketplace.

The Dalek for sale. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The licensed model of the Dalek comes from 'Remembrance of the Daleks,' made in 1988, in a series of the 25th season of Dr Who. In this the seventh Time Lord, played by Sylvester McCoy and his companion Ace, played by Sophie Aldred, travel back to 1963 to retrieve the Hand of Omega, a powerful device created by the Doctor's race, to keep it from the Daleks.

It's widely considered by fans to be one of the greatest Dr Who stories of all time.

The Remembrance of the Daleks from 1988 with Sylvester McCoy as the Time Lord. - Credit: BBC

The Dalek features among more than 150 collectables going under the hammer online on Friday, March 5.

Other lots include an autographed autobiography of The Who legend Pete Townshend, estimated to fetch £40-£50 and a copy of Ultravox’s 1984 Greatest Hits signed by lead singer Midge Ure guided at £40-£50.

There are also items connected with Pink Floyd’s The Wall show, including a section of the backdrop from the original 1980 Earls Court show, signed by the band’s drummer Nick Mason, estimated at £100-£150.

“There is a real magic connected with both music and movies, and all kinds of memorabilia are highly collectable,” said Tim Blyth, director at Keys.

“We are delighted to bring this veritable treasure trove of items – many of them estimated at accessible prices.

The Dalek for sale. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It may be a dedicated collector who would want a full-sized Dalek in their house, but many fans will be attracted by signed albums, photos and books, as well as original cinema posters and a variety of musical instruments, some of them also signed.”



