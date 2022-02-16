News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dairy farmers' fury at 'sensationalist' BBC Panorama show 

Chris Hill

Published: 5:54 PM February 16, 2022
Jonny Burridge with some of his dairy cows at Manor Farm, Fundenhall

Jonny Burridge with some of his dairy cows at Manor Farm, Fundenhall - Credit: Denise Bradley

Furious Norfolk dairy farmers said a "sensationalist" depiction of animal abuse in a BBC Panorama programme gave an unfair reflection of their industry.

The documentary entitled "A Cow's Life: The True Cost of Milk?" detailed shocking abuse at a Welsh dairy, whose Red Tractor farm assurance certification has since been suspended.

Undercover footage filmed by animal rights campaigners shows farmers kicking and hitting an injured cow, with one even hitting it with a shovel.

The BBC said "a range of views and opinions were heard" to put the undercover filming into a wider context, and to reflect the economic pressures on the dairy industry.

But Norfolk dairy farmers said the focus on one abusive farm painted an unfair picture of animal welfare standards across the whole industry.

Jonny Burridge, who runs a 220-strong dairy herd in Fundenhall, near Wymondham, said: "I thought the programme was appalling - I found it very hard to watch.

"What they were showing is something we would never accept on this farm, but they are tarring the whole industry with the same brush.

"I am very proud of what we do. The cows on this farm are my best friends, I work with them every day, so I treat them the best I can, and I would absolutely not want them to be treated like they were in that film.

"It was portrayed in a way to have the biggest shock and impact. 

"In a way I am grateful we are talking about health and welfare because these animals need a lot of attention, and we are all responsible for that.

"But I worry that programmes like this are irresponsible and destructive. I would rather a more constructive approach to raise the standards of animals welfare globally."

The Panorama programme also highlighted issues around cow lameness and the removal of dairy calves from their mothers after birth.

It contrasted the abuse at the Welsh farm with the high welfare standards at the Ethical Dairy in Scotland, where calves are kept with their mothers.

Rebecca Mayhew with her Jersey cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton near Bungay. Picture: Old Hall Farm

Rebecca Mayhew with her Jersey cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton near Bungay - Credit: Old Hall Farm

But Rebecca Mayhew, who runs a similar system with her Jersey cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton, near Bungay, said the two extremes did not give viewers a balanced view.

"It was a very sensationalist programme," she said. "It didn't show farming. It showed abuse of animals and I don't know any farmers who would even contemplate acting like that with any of their animals. 

"I am fed up with this constant farmer-bashing. It seems like any excuse to have a go at the farming industry. They [the BBC] didn't show any balance - they had animal abusers and an ethical dairy at the other end of the scale, but nothing in-between.

"My personal preference is to keep cows and calves together, but I appreciate the financial viability of that can be very difficult for many.

"I have the utmost respect for my fellow dairy farmers. They do their very best and they work very long hours.

"I could take you around any dairy in Norfolk or Suffolk and the cows are treated beautifully."

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) also complained about the "sensationalist" nature of the programme.

Managing director Matt Knight said: "UK dairy farmers operate to some of the highest welfare standards in the world. So we are sad the BBC has chosen to highlight one farm where inexcusable abuse was witnessed, as this is not representative of our industry."

A BBC spokesman said: "BBC Panorama ensured a range of views and opinions were heard during Monday's episode. The economic pressures on the dairy industry were reflected clearly throughout the film.

"Interviewees included a representative from the National Farmers' Union and an independent dairy farmer.

"The programme also interviewed a vet with extensive experience of working with dairy herds to put the undercover filming into context within the wider dairy industry."

