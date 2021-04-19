Customers 'overjoyed' by new rural shop
- Credit: Submitted
The owner of a new shop, who hopes to bring back “a community feel” to his patch of rural Norfolk as lockdown lifts, has said his first customers have been “overjoyed” by the shop’s offerings.
The Fat Otter convenience store in Beetley, near Dereham, is run by Gary Holley, and wife Mary-Ann, and opened on April 10.
“People have been overjoyed with it, and amazed at how much stock we’re carrying,” said Mr Holley.
The shop is intended both for the public and for guests at the Otter’s Mead holiday park, which Mr Holley has been operating since it opened in August 2019.
The couple had hoped to open the shop sooner, but were delayed by the pandemic.
As well as grocery supplies, refrigerated goods, newspapers and other products, the shop also stocks alcohol.
“We’ve got a licence so we can sell wines and spirits, and we’re using local breweries like Beeston Brewers,” said Mr Holley.
He added that people in Beetley and other nearby villages had been “missing the community feel [during lockdown], because you don’t go anywhere and you don’t bump into anyone.”
