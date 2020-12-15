Customers of troubled legal firm told their wills are 'safe'
- Credit: Archant
Customers of a Norwich firm that is closing down are being reassured their wills are safely stored.
Last week it emerged that legal firm Notary Express, Prince of Wales Road, would cease trading on December 19, with the loss of 24 jobs.
However, local will-writing business Norfolk Will Writing Services, St Andrew's Hill, Norwich, has acquired the will and will storage arm of the business. It said anyone who had a will written by Notary Express would be contacted.
Claire Pitt, business manager of Norfolk Will Writing Services, said: "We have been trading for more than 25 years and have recently relocated to our new base in Norwich city centre."
The acquisition does not include the conveyancing part of the Notary Express business.
Anyone with questions about their wills should call 01603 369061.
Notary Express has had to pay its former insurers QBE £60,000 to cover potential client claims in the future.
