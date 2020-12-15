News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Customers of troubled legal firm told their wills are 'safe'

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:46 AM December 15, 2020   
office

Notary Express, Prince of Wales Road, which is closing down. - Credit: Archant

Customers of a Norwich firm that is closing down are being reassured their wills are safely stored.

Last week it emerged that legal firm Notary Express, Prince of Wales Road, would cease trading on December 19, with the loss of 24 jobs.

However, local will-writing business Norfolk Will Writing Services, St Andrew's Hill, Norwich, has acquired the will and will storage arm of the business. It said anyone who had a will written by Notary Express would be contacted. 

Claire Pitt, business manager of Norfolk Will Writing Services, said: "We have been trading for more than 25 years and have recently relocated to our new base in Norwich city centre."

The acquisition does not include the conveyancing part of the Notary Express business.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with questions about their wills should call 01603 369061. 

Notary Express has had to pay its former insurers QBE £60,000 to cover potential client claims in the future.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  2. 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
  3. 3 Warning after 'disturbing' anti-vaccine leaflet drops through letterboxes
  1. 4 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
  2. 5 Covid cases in Norfolk back above 1,000 a week, figures show
  3. 6 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
  4. 7 Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears
  5. 8 Road closed after serious collision on A140
  6. 9 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
  7. 10 Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus